DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has declared a state of emergency as the ongoing federal government shutdown threatens to disrupt access to food assistance for thousands of people in the First State.
The move, announced Wednesday, Oct. 29, comes as the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, faces a possible funding lapse. Meyer said the program, which provides food to more than 120,000 people in Delaware, could run out of funding starting Nov. 1 if the federal government does not reopen. The solution involves funding the program on a week-by-week basis, through the month of November.
"I promised that I'd protect Delawareans from federal chaos, and today we're delivering on that promise, because we cannot wait." said Meyer.
As part of the emergency response, Meyer outlined key steps. First, the state of emergency declaration allows Delaware to temporarily fund SNAP benefits. Second, Meyer pledged increased support for food banks and pantries across the state, calling on locals to step up and donate to nonprofit and religious organizations aiding people in need.
Meyer also announced that the Delaware General Assembly would be called back into session to address an estimated $400 million revenue shortfall. He attributed the budget gap to former President Donald Trump’s tax policies, which Meyer said have made states more vulnerable during shutdowns.
"Now, more than ever, the Trump administration has made it clear that they have no interest in supporting American working families." said Meyer.
This comes after Democratic and Republican leaders called on the governor on Tuesday to allocate funding to SNAP temporarily. 22 other states' attorneys general have also joined Delaware in a lawsuit over the suspension of SNAP benefits.