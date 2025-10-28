DELAWARE- With a federal government shutdown threatening to halt food assistance, state lawmakers from both parties are calling on Governor Matt Meyer to take immediate action to protect access to November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
According to the House Majority Caucus, 120,000 people in the state rely on SNAP each month for food. SNAP helps low-income individuals and families buy food. Without federal funding, those benefits will be suspended starting Nov. 1.
On Tuesday, Democratic legislative leaders sent a letter to the governor urging his administration to authorize emergency state funding to bridge the gap. Among the signers were House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, Majority Leaders Kerri Evelyn Harris and Bryan Townsend.
“As a person who has had to rely on state assistance at a vulnerable time in my life, I understand how frightening it is not to know where your next meal is coming from. In just a matter of days, tens of thousands of residents who rely on SNAP benefits will have that same feeling." says House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola cast blame on Republicans in Washington saying, "Withholding federal funding for SNAP benefits and allowing families to go hungry is heartless and it’s dangerous. But here in Delaware, we’re not going to let that happen."
The Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus and the Delaware State House of Representatives Republican Caucus issued a joint letter to the governor as well.
"We respectfully request that your administration and Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Christen Linke Young identify and redirect any available funding resources to support the SNAP program," states the letter. "If none are available, we call for a special session of the General Assembly to authorize an alternative path to ensure uninterrupted SNAP benefits for Delawareans in need."
Two other options the Republican caucuses proposes include: Redirecting a portion of General Fund dollars currently designated for the proposed Legislative Hall parking garage project or utilizing a portion of the nearly $50 million set aside for the ERP Cloud Migration. Either way, saying that the redirected funds should be fully backfilled once federal operations resume, where legally permissible.
The Food Bank of Delaware says that with help ending in November, it is preparing to see an increase in demand for items like canned fruits, vegetables, soup, etc.