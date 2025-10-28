Food Bank of Delaware

DELAWARE - The Food Bank of Delaware is preparing for a sharp increase in demand as November SNAP benefits will not be issued due to the federal government shutdown. 

“This is uncharted territory for all of us. We have never operated in an environment where SNAP benefit safety net was not available to our neighbors." said the Food Bank of Delaware.

The nonprofit expects an unprecedented surge in demand for assistance in the coming weeks. To prepare, they are asking for donations of essential shelf-stable items, baby supplies and easy-to-eat snacks.

Most-needed items include:

  • Canned fruits and vegetables

  • Canned meats

  • Hearty canned soups

  • Diapers and baby formula

  • Oatmeal and cereal

  • Boxed macaroni and cheese

  • Peanut butter and jelly

  • Rice

  • Shelf-stable milk

  • Snack items like granola bars, fruit snacks, applesauce and microwave popcorn

Delawareans can drop off food donations at any of the Food Bank’s locations. 

