DELAWARE - The Food Bank of Delaware is preparing for a sharp increase in demand as November SNAP benefits will not be issued due to the federal government shutdown.
“This is uncharted territory for all of us. We have never operated in an environment where SNAP benefit safety net was not available to our neighbors." said the Food Bank of Delaware.
The nonprofit expects an unprecedented surge in demand for assistance in the coming weeks. To prepare, they are asking for donations of essential shelf-stable items, baby supplies and easy-to-eat snacks.
Most-needed items include:
Canned fruits and vegetables
Canned meats
Hearty canned soups
Diapers and baby formula
Oatmeal and cereal
Boxed macaroni and cheese
Peanut butter and jelly
Rice
Shelf-stable milk
Snack items like granola bars, fruit snacks, applesauce and microwave popcorn
Delawareans can drop off food donations at any of the Food Bank’s locations.