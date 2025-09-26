Bypass opening brings permanent changes to Millsboro traffic patterns

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the North Millsboro Bypass is open to cars.
DelDOT stated that with the opening, several permanent roadway changes will take place:
The intersection of Jersey Road at Route 24 and Hollyville Road will be permanently closed.
Jersey Road will be converted into a cul-de-sac at that location.
The intersection and connecting portions of Route 24 and Hollyville Road will be removed.
The section of Betts Pond Road between Fox Run Road and U.S. 113 will reopen in its new configuration.
Betts Pond Road will no longer have direct access to U.S. 113 and will end in a cul-de-sac.
A new ramp from Betts Pond Road will connect to the bypass at a signalized intersection.
According to DelDOT, from that point, drivers will be able to:
Head across the bypass to access northbound U.S. 113
Turn left to access Route 20 and the ramp to southbound U.S. 113
Turn right onto the new bypass to Route 24 eastbound
DelDOT said the bypass is designed to improve traffic flow and safety. Drivers are encouraged to use the new roadway and remain alert as traffic patterns change.