OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Oceans Calling Festival is set to return to Ocean City from Sept. 26-28, 2025, featuring an impressive lineup of music, food and entertainment along the boardwalk.
Headliners for this year's lineup include Green Day, Lenny Kravitz, Noah Kahan, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Other notable performers include The Black Crowes, Nelly, O.A.R., The Fray, Modest Mouse, Jack’s Mannequin, Train, Devo, Vance Joy, and Ziggy Marley. A special set by O.A.R. and Friends is also scheduled for Sunday.
In addition to the music, Oceans Calling will feature appearances from celebrity chefs Robert Irvine, Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio, and Anne Burrell, with actor Jason Biggs hosting the event.
Festival-goers can enjoy a variety of food vendors, boardwalk attractions, and interactive experiences throughout the weekend. Presale access is available at oceanscallingfestival.com. Attendees are encouraged to secure tickets early, as the festival has sold out in previous years.