Crash

Run logs indicate the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the busy intersection in Milton.

MILTON, Del. - A deadly chain-reaction crash shut down part of Coastal Highway Friday afternoon, leaving two people dead and several others injured, according to police. 

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, just south of Hudson Road. Investigators say a Peterbilt dump truck failed to slow for traffic and hit the back of a Ford Edge, causing a pileup involving four other vehicles — a Nissan Altima, a BMW X2, and a BMW 135.

The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old woman from Bel Air, Maryland, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Her passenger, a 64-year-old man from Bel Air, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

The other drivers, from Millsboro, Milton, and Wilmington, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW 135, a 74-year-old man from Lewes, was not hurt.

Coastal Highway was closed for about five hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you