Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&