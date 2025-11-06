REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A woman riding a skateboard was hurt in a crash with an SUV on Coastal Highway around noon Wednesday, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers say a Volkswagen Atlas was driving north on Coastal Highway, just south of Holland Glade Road, when the driver, a 46-year-old man from Smyrna, tried to turn east onto Holland Glade Road. At the same time, a 36-year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach was riding her skateboard south in the northbound bus lane, north of Holland Glade Road.
The woman crashed into the SUV as it made the turn, police said. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt.
The northbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the scene. The crash is still under investigation, said DSP.