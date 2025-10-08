MILLSBORO, Del. - The newly opened Millsboro bypass was designed to ease traffic congestion in the heart of town, but nearly two weeks after opening, some large trucks are still rolling through downtown bypassing the bypass.
Mayor Bob McKee says while the largest poultry trucks from companies like Mountaire Farms and Allen Harim are using the new route as intended, other heavy vehicles, including dump trucks, continue to drive through downtown Millsboro.
"Some of the heavier dump trucks coming through aren’t related to the poultry industry," McKee said. "Down the road, we’ll work with DelDOT to possibly establish truck restrictions."
The $140 million bypass officially opened less than two weeks ago, and Delaware Department of Transportation officials say it will take time for all drivers especially commercial ones to adjust.
Despite concerns, McKee says early cooperation from the region’s poultry processors has been encouraging.
"We’ve had meetings with both Mountaire Farms and Allen Harim," McKee said. "They’ve been supportive and instructed their trucking companies to use the bypass as the primary route."
Local residents like Beverly Brown, who commutes through Millsboro daily, are cautiously optimistic but still have questions.
"The more improvements they make to the roads, is it going to increase traffic overall?" Brown asked.
For now, the bypass is fully operational, but its overall effectiveness in diverting traffic from downtown remains to be seen.