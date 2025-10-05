REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A fire that broke out Sunday evening destroyed a single-wide mobile home in Rehoboth Beach, damaging nearby homes and prompting a response from multiple fire companies across the Rehoboth, Lewes and Bethany Beach areas.
Firefighters say fire started around 5:30 p.m. on First Street off Bay Vista Road. When crews arrived, they say the mobile home was already mostly involved in flames and quickly became fully engulfed.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the man who lived in the home was able to escape. He was treated at the scene and released. No other people were hurt, according to emergency personnel.
The fire caused damage to homes on both sides of the destroyed structure. Crews remained on scene for several hours to bring the fire under control and to monitor for hotspots.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.