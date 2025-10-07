Delaware State Police Car

MAGNOLIA, Del. - A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening after recklessly handling a gun which lead to one woman dead, according to Delaware State Police. 

Chase Washington was arrested and taken into custody after troopers responded to a report of a shooting on Sept 30. at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Millchop Lane in Magnolia. In the residence, they discovered a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. That woman was identified as Tamia Gordon of Magnolia by DSP on Oct. 7.

Chase Washington

According to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Washington knew Gordon and was handling a loaded handgun in a reckless manner which lead to the gun being discharged and hitting her.

Washington was transported to Troop 3 and was charged with "Manslaughter Recklessly Cause the Death of Another Person" and "Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony."

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $100,000 cash bond.

Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

