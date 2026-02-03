GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission is welcoming a new member following an appointment by County Council.
County Council voted Tuesday to appoint David M. Pettyjohn of Millsboro to the five-member Planning and Zoning Commission. The council-appointed body reviews subdivision applications and other land use requests across the county.
Pettyjohn’s appointment takes effect March 1 and runs through June 30, 2026, when the current three-year term ends.
Pettyjohn is the owner of an appliance sales and service business and is new to local government. He has been active in community service for many years, including coaching Little League and youth recreation teams and serving as an advisory board member for a local racing club and his church.
The Sussex County native said he looks forward to expanding his service by helping guide land use decisions, particularly as Sussex County begins updating its comprehensive plan.
County Councilman John L. Rieley nominated Pettyjohn to fill the seat currently held by J. Bruce Mears, who is retiring. Mears has served the county in several appointed roles, including the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment, since 1996.
“Dave is a homegrown, community-minded businessman who understands and loves Sussex County and its people,” Rieley said. “He has a long track record of service, whether it’s his customers or the community. He will be a great fit for the Commission as we take on the challenges facing Sussex County as the community grows and evolves in the years to come.”