GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man accused of carrying out a series of overnight burglaries at a used parts business where he once worked.
State police said 50-year-old Gary Calloway Jr., of Georgetown, was taken into custody in Ellendale on Jan. 30 following an investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit.
Troopers first responded Jan. 26 to Donovan Salvage Works at 2062 Donovans Road after staff reported missing inventory dating back to December 2025. Employees also found footprints in the snow leading away from the business and followed them to a nearby property, where some of the missing items were located.
Staff told troopers they saw Calloway, a former employee who had been fired about two years earlier, in the area. When he noticed the employees, police said Calloway tried to hide before running away to his car.
Investigators determined that between late November 2025 and January 2026, Calloway damaged a lock and committed seven burglaries at the business, stealing an estimated $5,000 in inventory. Detectives also learned Calloway frequently pawned the stolen items and at times used the identification of a deceased family member to conceal his identity during pawn transactions.
Calloway was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with identity theft, seven counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, seven counts of theft under $1,500, falsifying business records, nine counts of selling stolen property under $1,500 and criminal mischief under $1,000.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $47,100 unsecured bond.