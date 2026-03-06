SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A new contribution tied to a planned housing community is helping support land conservation efforts across Sussex County.
The Sussex County Land Trust announced that Schell Brothers is donating $1,000 for each home site planned in the Channel Point community, a contribution expected to total $70,000 based on the project’s 70 planned lots.
Land Trust leaders say the funding will help protect natural, agricultural and cultural landscapes throughout the county as development continues in the area.
The contribution is part of an agreement between Schell Brothers and Carl M. Freeman Companies. Organizers say Schell Brothers is continuing that commitment by directing the funding to the Sussex County Land Trust to support conservation work.
“This type of partnership demonstrates how thoughtful development and land conservation can work hand in hand,” Sussex County Land Trust Executive Director Sara Bluhm said. “We are grateful to Schell Brothers for recognizing the importance of protecting the land and resources that make Sussex County such a special place to live.”
The donation comes as the Land Trust launches its newly adopted mission, vision and values to guide conservation work throughout Sussex County.
The organization’s new mission focuses on safeguarding land and natural resources across the county, while its vision centers on creating a connected network of protected natural and cultural spaces for people to enjoy.
The Sussex County Land Trust says funding from the donation will support the organization’s work to preserve working farms, forests, waterways and open space, while also expanding opportunities for people to connect with the outdoors.