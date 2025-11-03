OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City could soon have the ability to raise certain fines from $1,000 to $5,000. On Monday, the council will hold a second reading on an ordinance which would align the town with a new state law giving municipalities more flexibility to enforce local rules.
The potential increase would affect municipal infraction and misdemeanor fines, including violations such as parking tickets, littering, boardwalk vending rules, noise complaints, public alcohol offenses and more.
For example, a noise complaint that currently carries a maximum fine of $1,000 could reach up to $5,000 under the new ordinance.
Although the maximum fines could be increasing, most fines in town will still range from $25 and up. But if the second reading passes tonight, the town would have the option to issue higher fines for more serious or repeated violations.
One vacationer who has been visiting Ocean City for more than 30 years said the current maximum fine of $1,000 is already sufficient. Others, however, say higher fines could encourage people to follow the rules and maintain order in town.
If the council approves the second reading, the new maximum fines would go into effect, giving the town more options to enforce municipal rules.