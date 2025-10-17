REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - City officials are moving forward with a $1.1 million plan to enhance pedestrian safety around the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand and boardwalk, a high-traffic area known for summer concerts and events.
The proposal includes installing 32 security bollards along Rehoboth Avenue and 35 more at the boardwalk, along with two swing gates to restrict vehicle access during events.
At Friday's city meeting, officials made a motion to approve the authorization of a contract for the purchase of the materials. The cost of the bollards is $422,677 with installation costs making up the rest of the $1.1 million total.
“At least during the summer time when they have all those concerts, it gets very crowded in that area and not safe for pedestrians,” said Irene Pidcock, a local resident who supports the plan.
But not everyone is convinced.
“My concern is it's a lot of money for something that, thank God, we haven't had a problem with so far,” said Charles LoPresto, another resident. “I would think no, at this point, unless I could see more evidence as to why we need them.”