HARRINGTON, Del.- The Delaware State Fair is teaming up with the Delaware Tourism Office to host a World Cup watch party this summer, bringing one of the world’s largest sporting events to central Delaware.
The event is scheduled for Friday, June 26, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, where fans will gather to watch Uruguay face Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Organizers say the evening will feature more than just the match, with activities planned for fans of all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a Fan Zone featuring live pre-match entertainment, local food vendors, interactive soccer activities and music.
The match is set to begin at 8 p.m.
According to organizers, people can begin purchasing tickets now. Organizers anticipate a lively atmosphere as soccer supporters from across the region gather to celebrate the international tournament.