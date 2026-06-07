Lewes to host free World Cup Team USA watch party

Fans are invited to gather at the Lewes Ferry Grounds to watch Team USA face Australia on a giant outdoor video wall during a free, family-friendly event. (Cape May-Lewes Ferry)

LEWES, Del. - Soccer fans and families are invited to a free Team USA Watch Party on Friday, June 19, at the Lewes Ferry Grounds as Team USA takes on Australia in an international matchup.

According to Rocking The Docks, gates open at 1 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be shown live on an 18-foot outdoor video wall overlooking the waterfront.

The event, hosted by Rocking The Docks, will feature food vendors, drinks, giveaways and interactive fan experiences throughout the afternoon.

Admission is free and open to all ages, says Rocking The Docks.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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