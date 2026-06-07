LEWES, Del. - Soccer fans and families are invited to a free Team USA Watch Party on Friday, June 19, at the Lewes Ferry Grounds as Team USA takes on Australia in an international matchup.
According to Rocking The Docks, gates open at 1 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be shown live on an 18-foot outdoor video wall overlooking the waterfront.
The event, hosted by Rocking The Docks, will feature food vendors, drinks, giveaways and interactive fan experiences throughout the afternoon.
Admission is free and open to all ages, says Rocking The Docks.