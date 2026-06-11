Ocean City woman charged with DUI after deadly Millville bicycle crash

MILLVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested an Ocean City, Maryland, woman in connection with a deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash in Millville. Troopers said 46-year-old Kara Gilmore is facing charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI and related offenses.
The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, on Atlantic Avenue, east of Whites Neck Road. According to troopers, a bicyclist was traveling west in the eastbound bike lane while a Subaru Forester was traveling east on Atlantic Avenue.
Troopers said the Subaru left the eastbound lane, entered the bike lane and struck the bicyclist. Investigators said the Subaru then left the scene.
Ocean View police later found the Subaru disabled in the parking lot of Artisan’s Bank on Atlantic Avenue. Troopers identified Gilmore as the driver and said she showed multiple signs of impairment. Troopers said she was arrested for DUI after standardized field sobriety tests.
The bicyclist, identified as 52-year-old Duane Pershing, of Ocean View, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Troopers said he died from his injuries Wednesday, June 10.
Gilmore was initially taken to Troop 4 and charged with first-degree vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and related traffic offenses. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $3,404 unsecured bond.
On Thursday, June 11, troopers obtained an additional warrant for Gilmore. Troopers said she was taken into custody in Maryland. After she is extradited to Delaware, troopers said she will be charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.