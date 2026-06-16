DELAWARE — Members of Indivisible Southern Delaware say they are seeking greater support and communication from Delaware State Police as they report increasing safety concerns during their weekly protests, especially along Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach.
The political organization has held demonstrations every Saturday for more than a year near the Giant grocery store along Route 1, as well as in front of Thompson Island Brewing Company, in Bethany Beach, Millsboro and Milford. Samantha Maloney-Gracie, a member of the group's leadership committee and security lead for major events, said the organization supports peaceful protest and has no issue with counterprotesters expressing opposing views.
"We believe in free speech," Maloney-Gracie said. "We have no problem with peaceful counterprotesters who stand behind us or drive by."
However, Maloney-Gracie said the group has experienced incidents ranging from verbal confrontations to objects being thrown from passing cars. She also cited an October 2025 incident in which one of the group's safety monitors was allegedly head-butted during a demonstration.
According to Maloney-Gracie, the elderly person assaulted wanted to press charges, and the group provided police with a photograph of the alleged suspect and a license plate number. She said members were frustrated that they believe the incident was not fully investigated.
In a letter sent May 29 to Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. William Crotty and other state and local officials, Maloney-Gracie wrote that the organization has also dealt with vehicles "rolling coal" near demonstrations and people throwing items from their cars at protesters. She requested a dialogue with state police and asked for a designated liaison to help address non-emergency concerns.
The letter also stated that Indivisible Southern Delaware attempted to hire off-duty state troopers for event security on two occasions. According to the group, two troopers signed up for one event, but only one reported for duty, while no troopers signed up for the second request.
Delaware State Police said troopers can be hired for extra-duty assignments through the Jobs4Blue vendor, but those assignments are voluntary.
"These assignments are voluntary for troopers, and there is no guarantee that every job request will be filled," DSP said in a statement.
State police added that if Indivisible Southern Delaware or any other group requires immediate assistance, they should call 911, and a trooper from the patrol area will respond.
"For non-emergency issues, there is already an established line of communication between the leadership of ISD and the local troop administration," DSP said.
Maloney-Gracie said the group would like to establish a more formal relationship with law enforcement.
"Moving forward, we would love to have a dialogue with the state police," she said. "We would love to have someone that is a liaison for us."
Despite the concerns, members say they plan to continue holding their weekly demonstrations.