OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is preparing for large crowds as the Ocean City Air Show returns Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. The demonstration will prompt traffic advisories, street closures, parking restrictions and expanded public transportation options throughout the weekend.
Town leaders say visitors and people who live there should plan ahead and arrive early, as thousands are expected to gather along the Boardwalk and beachfront for the annual aviation event.
Preparations for the air show begin Friday, June 12, with setup activities taking place between 12th Street and 20th Street. Organizers say portions of those streets will be closed and barricaded through Sunday. Officials said 15th Street and 17th Street are expected to remain closed until about noon Monday, June 15.
The City Hall parking lot at 301 Baltimore Ave. will also close to the public beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. Access will be limited to authorized personnel and approved cars.
Parking is expected to be especially limited on Saturday. Town leaders say private lots could potentially change rates based on demand. Paid municipal parking will be available at several downtown locations, including Worcester Street, Somerset Street, Dorchester Street, North Division Street and 4th Street lots.
Ocean City officials also noted that enhanced parking rates and penalties will be in effect June 13-14. Increased penalties will apply to cars parked in prohibited areas, including no-parking zones, fire lanes, near fire hydrants, red curbs and sidewalks.
To help reduce congestion, the town is reminding visitors of the option to take public transportation.
According to town leaders, the Ocean City Beach Bus offers a $4 Ride-All-Day pass, providing service from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. the following morning. Riders can travel between the South Division Street Transit Center, North End Transit Center and the West Ocean City Park & Ride, where parking is free.
Organizers say special express shuttle service will operate Saturday and Sunday from the West Ocean City Park & Ride to 17th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Shuttles are scheduled approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until one hour after the air show concludes each day.
Additional shuttle routes will operate from the Convention Center south lot on Saturday and from 32nd Street and Daybreak Avenue on Sunday, both serving the area near 18th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Officials cautioned that bus service after the event may be delayed due to expected traffic congestion.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive before 9 a.m. to avoid the heaviest traffic and take advantage of air show exhibits and activities along the Boardwalk between 12th and 20th streets.
Town leaders emphasize that safety remains a priority throughout the weekend. People are reminded to use marked crosswalks and obey traffic signals, while drivers are reminded to watch for pedestrians, reduce speed in crowded areas and avoid distracted driving. Officials say bicyclists and scooter riders should follow traffic laws and use designated bike lanes whenever possible.
The Ocean City Air Show is one of the resort town’s largest annual events, drawing visitors from across the region and bringing increased activity to businesses, hotels and attractions throughout the weekend.