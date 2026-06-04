BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Lewes on Thursday morning near Bridgeville.
DSP said the crash happened around 9:05 a.m. on June 4 on Oak Road south of Apple Tree Road. The teenager was driving a Toyota Sequoia south on Oak Road when the driver passed another car in a no-passing zone while approaching a curve. The preliminary investigation found the SUV failed to negotiate the curve, overturned and went off the west side of the roadway.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
A 4-year-old passenger was properly secured and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said DSP. Oak Road was closed for an extended period while troopers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Sgt. A. Mitchell at 302-703-3269.