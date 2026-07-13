LEWES, Del. - A Sussex County grand jury has indicted a longtime Lewes Fire Department fire police officer and former Cranston Heights Fire Company president on multiple felony charges alleging sexual offenses involving a minor, according to Delaware Superior Court records.
Michael Truitt, 60, was indicted on 11 charges, including one count of second-degree attempted rape, two counts of sexual solicitation of a child, four counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact, two counts of second-degree indecent exposure and two counts of acts of intimidation, according to Delaware Superior Court documents obtained by CoastTV News.
The indictment states that the alleged offenses occurred during two separate periods between Dec. 10 and Dec. 31, 2025, and on May 14 and May 15, 2026, in Sussex County.
Court documents allege that during the December incidents, Truitt intentionally or knowingly solicited a child to engage in a prohibited sexual act. The indictment also alleges Truitt exposed his genitals to the victim and attempted to prevent the victim from reporting the alleged crimes to law enforcement or other officials, resulting in the intimidation charges.
According to the court documents, the allegations in May include that Truitt touched the underage victim's genitals, breasts with his hand, breasts with his mouth, and caused the victim to touch his genitals. Prosecutors also allege Truitt attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with the victim without consent, leading to the charge of second-degree attempted rape.
According to the Lewes Fire Department's website, Truitt served as a fire police officer with the department beginning in 2016.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the Lewes Fire Department said, "The actions alleged are a personal matter involving Mr. Truitt and do not reflect the values, mission, or standards of the Lewes Fire Department."
The department said that when it found out about the charges, Truitt was suspended pending the result of the case. The department did not comment further on the pending criminal case.
Beebe Healthcare, where Truitt is employed, confirmed to CoastTV News that he has been suspended without pay.
"We are working with law enforcement authorities to better understand this situation and appropriate next steps as they conduct a full and thorough investigation into the matter," Beebe Healthcare said in a statement.
According to the Cranston Heights Fire Company website, Truitt is a life member, served as the company's president in 2014 and previously served as president of the New Castle County Fire Police Association. The website also lists multiple awards recognizing his service, including Fire Policeman of the Year in 2008 and the Helen V. Rush Memorial Humanitarian Award.
CoastTV News reached out to the Cranston Heights Fire Company for comment, but have not received a response yet.
According to Delaware Superior Court records, Truitt is scheduled to be arraigned on July 24 in Sussex County Superior Court.
CoastTV News reached out to Truitt's attorney for comment but have not yet heard back.