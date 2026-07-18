This article has been updated with the latest weather information, including a tornado watch now expired. The latest numbers on power outages were last updated at 11:50 p.m.

DELMARVA- Thousands of people are without power after severe storms hit Delmava Saturday evening.

Delaware Electric Cooperative says 1,329 customers across Kent & Sussex Counties are currently impacted. Delmarva Power says 2,824 people are affected by 146 outages.

There are reports of wires down and trees down on various parts of the peninsula. Heavy rain, vivid lightning and damaging winds were a concern during both a tornado warning and later severe thunderstorm warning on Delmarva.

Tornado Watch vs Warning

A tornado watch is now expired. A tornado watch means that the conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. This usually happens when there are thunderstorms in the area, and the atmosphere is unstable.

As for a warning? It means that a tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar, and it's heading toward your location. A tornado warning means that there is an imminent threat to your safety, and you should take immediate action to protect yourself. This could mean seeking shelter in a basement, interior room, or other safe location. Stay away from windows and doors, and cover yourself with blankets or other objects to protect yourself from debris.

Be sure to download the CoastTV Weather App for the latest radar and forecasts. 

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

Reporter

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. 

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