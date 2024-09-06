Earl Cooper is running for U.S. Congress. Cooper was a Flint Michigan Native. He attended Flint Nothern High School and Washtenaw Community College. He now lives in Wilmington, Delaware with his wife of 40 years.
Cooper has launched the Housing Pilot Program, which targets issues such as unemployment and economic disparity. The program has also completed full home renovations that will be offered to pre-qualified individuals, helping them towards achieving homeownership.
Cooper was named 2024 Minority-owned business champion of the year.
Cooper’s campaign focuses on:
Supporting small businesses
Creating affordable housing
Ensuring social security
Education reform
|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary
|2024
|National
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Sarah McBride
|0.0%
|
|0
|Earl Cooper
|0.0%
|
|0
|Elias Weir
|0.0%
|
|0
|(0%) precincts reporting
Updated