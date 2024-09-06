Earl Cooper

Earl Cooper is running for U.S. Congress. Cooper was a Flint Michigan Native. He attended Flint Nothern High School and Washtenaw Community College. He now lives in Wilmington, Delaware with his wife of 40 years.

Cooper has launched the Housing Pilot Program, which targets issues such as unemployment and economic disparity. The program has also completed full home renovations that will be offered to pre-qualified individuals, helping them towards achieving homeownership.

Cooper was named 2024 Minority-owned business champion of the year. 

Cooper’s campaign focuses on:

  • Supporting small businesses

  • Creating affordable housing

  • Ensuring social security

  • Education reform

RaceElection YearElection LevelElection Type
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary 2024NationalPrimary
Candidates Pct. Votes
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary Sarah McBride 0.0%
0
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary Earl Cooper 0.0%
0
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary Elias Weir 0.0%
0
(0%) precincts reporting
Updated

