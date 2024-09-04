Elias Weir

Elias Weir, originally from Honduras, attended Chelsea Vocational High School in Manhattan, N.Y. He continued his education at the New York Institute of Technology and received his degree in business administration before continuing on to a career in finance.

Weir now lives in Newark. He has previously run for U.S. House of Representatives.

RaceElection YearElection LevelElection Type
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary 2024NationalPrimary
Candidates Pct. Votes
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary Sarah McBride 0.0%
0
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary Earl Cooper 0.0%
0
U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary Elias Weir 0.0%
0
(0%) precincts reporting
Updated

Recommended for you