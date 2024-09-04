Elias Weir, originally from Honduras, attended Chelsea Vocational High School in Manhattan, N.Y. He continued his education at the New York Institute of Technology and received his degree in business administration before continuing on to a career in finance.
Weir now lives in Newark. He has previously run for U.S. House of Representatives.
|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|U.S. Congress - Delaware Democratic Primary
|2024
|National
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Sarah McBride
|0.0%
|
|0
|Earl Cooper
|0.0%
|
|0
|Elias Weir
|0.0%
|
|0
|(0%) precincts reporting
