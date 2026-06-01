MILFORD, Del. - 11 African American teenagers who became known as the Milford 11 made history in 1954 when they attempted to integrate the all-white Milford High School, setting off a battle over school desegregation that drew national attention and reshaped Delaware’s civil rights history.
The effort came just three months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which ruled racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.
Following the ruling, a petition was submitted to the Milford Board of Education requesting integration. On Sept. 8, 1954, 11 African American 10th-grade students were admitted to Milford High School on Lakeview Avenue.
The move was met with fierce opposition and led to the school closing. Tensions escalated when Bryant Bowles, founder of the National Association for the Advancement of White People, came to Milford and rallied thousands of supporters who opposed integration.
School leaders attempted to reopen Milford High School later that month, but fewer than one-third of students attended classes. The controversy spread beyond Milford, contributing to the temporary closure of other schools in Sussex County.
Amid growing concerns about the safety of the Milford 11, the students were withdrawn from Milford High School and enrolled in schools in Dover and Georgetown.
While the students were not able to continue their education in Milford, their actions became a significant chapter in Delaware’s civil rights movement. School integration in Milford did not fully resume until eight years later.
Today, a historical marker at the former Milford High School site honors the Milford 11 and recognizes their role in advancing educational equality in Delaware. Their story remains a powerful reminder of the challenges faced during the fight to end segregation and the courage of young people who helped shape history.