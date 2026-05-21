Coastal Connections: Bethany Beach tradition brings community together each Wednesday

This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A group gathers every Wednesday morning on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, continuing a tradition organizers say has strengthened patriotism and community connections over the past five years.
The weekly gathering takes place at 8:30 a.m. and began in 2021. Organizers Bill Murphy and Bob Lawless said the group has continued meeting each week regardless of the weather.
“We’ve had drizzle happen. We’ve had snow flurries happen,” Lawless said. “But never been stopped because of weather in five years.”
Murphy said participants have continued showing up even while recovering from medical procedures because the tradition has become meaningful to them.
The gathering brings together veterans, beachgoers and visitors spending time in Bethany Beach. Retired Rear Admiral Marianne B. Drew said the event gives people a chance to connect and share stories about their service and experiences.
“People come up and they talk about where they’ve served and what they’ve done,” Drew said. “We really want to do something about celebrating the fact that we the people are the reason for this country.”
Organizers said some visitors who discover the gathering during vacation have returned in later years to take part again.
Murphy and Lawless said they plan to continue the weekly tradition and invite anyone in Bethany Beach on Wednesday mornings to join them on the Boardwalk.