This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - What started as a family Halloween attraction in a two-car garage has grown into Old Crow Manor, a haunted experience in Georgetown brought to life by creator Brock Rogers and his dedicated team of volunteers.
After five years of hosting a haunted walk-through at his home, Rogers found a new location for Old Crow Manor, bringing a new kind of fright to Sussex County with the help of his volunteer team, known as the Crow Crew.
“My family has always been into Halloween,” said Rogers
Rogers said his passion for Halloween and creating scary experiences began with a simple family gathering.
“The original Crow Manor literally started out as a family walk through in my two car garage. I spent a month putting it together just for my family's party, and then they're like, we should you should do a little bit more. So the next year I did a little bit more. And then six years later, here we are.”
Moving Old Crow Manor to its new Georgetown location came with challenges, including building and painting the sets needed to transform the space into a haunted attraction.
Rogers and the Crow Crew spent countless hours working together to bring the experience to life.
Volunteer Briona Holloway helped with the construction and praised Rogers for his leadership throughout the process.
“Brock's been amazing. He he's very well when he's under pressure and he's gotten it done. He's worked hard.”
Many of the attraction's actors also participated in building the sets. Despite the demanding work, volunteers like Crystal Collier said Rogers created an environment that made them excited to contribute their time.
“We're all volunteers. We're, you know, none of us get paid to do this. We're all out here because we want to be out here. And he makes it. He makes it that way. He makes us want to be out here and have fun and spend our time all weekend sometimes,” said Collier
For Rogers, Old Crow Manor has become more than a Halloween attraction. He said the experience has created lasting friendships and a close-knit group that feels like family.
“You would think we've known each other for 30 years. So we built a true haunted family that just sticks together, helps each other out.”
While Old Crow Manor is designed to scare visitors, Rogers hopes people leave with something more meaningful than a fright.
“Life is short. So coming here is creating that memory with your friends, your family, you know, your brother or sister, whatever it is. Share those memories and remember them.”
Old Crow Manor is scheduled to return Friday, Dec. 11, for a special Holiday Horror Night, offering visitors another opportunity to experience the attraction in Georgetown.