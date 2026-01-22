Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow and significant snow accumulations likely. Precipitation may mix with sleet and freezing rain on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&