This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Thanksgiving plates, turkey gobbles and familiar faces filled the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown on Tuesday as more than 300 guests gathered for the organization’s annual Holiday Feast.
The celebration featured a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, dancing, raffle prizes and even a turkey gobbling contest. But beyond the food and festivities, the gathering offered Sussex County seniors an opportunity to build friendships and find companionship during a holiday season that can be especially lonely for some.
For Minnie Woods, a member of CHEER’s Long Neck activity center, that companionship holds special meaning. Woods moved to Delaware from New Jersey five years ago after losing her daughter to COVID-19.
“I feel lonely sometimes because I am a child of 10, and everyone is gone but me,” Woods said. “But I still feel happy.”
The organization operates eight activity centers across Sussex County, providing seniors with meals, activities and opportunities to socialize while maintaining their independence.
“It’s all about connection and staying happy and independent,” said Beckett Wheatley, CEO of CHEER.
Behind the scenes, about 40 staff members helped serve guests. Keith Starkey, CHEER’s central kitchen chef, said he spent about five hours preparing the holiday meal.
“It makes me very happy to see that everybody happy and everybody’s eating,” Starkey said.
Throughout the celebration, guests showed off their raffle prizes, formed a dance train and shared laughs around the dinner table.
For CHEER supporter Lutisha Gibbs, the friendships formed through the organization are among its most valuable offerings.
“We love the friendship, which is very important,” Gibbs said. She described the importance of having someone to talk to and share stories with, adding, “It’s just a family atmosphere.”
CHEER board member Walter Koopman said providing seniors with that sense of family is especially important during the holidays.
“A lot of these folks have no one except CHEER,” Koopman said. “And this is why it’s very important to show them love and respect. Because we are their family.”
As CHEER celebrates 55 years of serving Sussex County seniors, Tuesday’s gathering was another opportunity for guests to make memories, celebrate friendships and reflect on what they are thankful for.
For Woods, that gratitude extends well beyond Thanksgiving.
“I’m thankful for CHEER and I thank God that I’m able to wake up every morning,” Woods said.