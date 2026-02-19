Coastal Connections: Professional string quartet inspires students at Sussex Academy

This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Students at Sussex Academy of Arts and Science got a chance to learn from musc professionals when the string quartet Invoke, through Coastal Concerts, visited their campus in Georgetown to inspire young musicians and show how a passion for music can become a career.
Music echoed through the school’s halls as Invoke shared their expertise through demonstrations, workshops, and live performances.
"It’s really inspiring and it’s like a really unique experience," said Ana Liang, a student.
Before performing, the quartet met with band students, answering questions about practice routines, performance tips, and life as a professional musician. For Liang, the day became especially memorable when she was invited to improvise alongside the group.
"It was a little bit nerve-wracking, but it was cool to collaborate," Liang said. "I was like, ‘How can they just think of these notes and chords on the spot?’ I was really surprised."
For the members of Invoke, the visit was about more than just music, it was about sparking curiosity and encouraging students to explore creative possibilities.
"We love being that experience for other students, basically, and getting them inspired and interested in music that they might not be familiar with," said violinist Nick Montopoli.
The visit concluded with a live concert, allowing students to experience the music firsthand and leaving a lasting impression beyond the final note.
"No matter where you are in your creative career, experimenting, having fun, and messing around is a key part," Montopoli added.
For students at Sussex Academy, one day with professional musicians may just strike a chord that lasts a lifetime. From classroom questions to music on stage, a small performance had a big impact, connecting students through the power of music.