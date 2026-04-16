Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... There is an elevated risk for fire spread today across southeastern Pennsylvania and Delmarva. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around 25 to 35 percent this afternoon. This will be accompanied by temperatures rising into the mid 80s to low 90s and southwesterly winds near 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. These conditions, along with the continued drying of fine fuels, could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Conditions improve during the evening as the wind diminishes and the relative humidity increases. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Use caution while using any machinery outdoors, such as lawn care equipment, that could cause sparks to come in contact with the dry ground. This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions and has been developed in coordination with state fire officials.