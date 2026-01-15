This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy students came together to support the family of one of their own through a school fundraiser.
Students in Sussex Academy’s Scrub Club and Leo Club held a “Chips for Charity” fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses for the family of 2024 graduate Tanya Garcia Roblero, who died in late 2025 after a battle with cancer.
During lunchtime, students sold a variety of chips and dips, raising $2,000 for Tanya’s family. According to the school, Crooked Hammock, Redner’s and Sol Azteca donated chips, guacamole, salsa and cheeses so that all proceeds from the fundraiser could go directly to the family, rather than covering any event costs.
Jeff Roblero, Tanya’s cousin, said it was touching to see students unite to honor her memory.
“I’m really happy this is happening,” Roblero said. “So we can still live up to her name and keep her name alive, because she loved this school.”
Amy Goodhue, a parent of Sussex Academy students, said helping the family felt like the right thing to do.
“It’s every parent’s nightmare to go through something like that,” Goodhue said. “When something like this happens, I feel like every family needs to jump in and see how we can help and bond together.”
For Tanya’s friends, the fundraiser was a meaningful way to remember her.
“She was the most beautiful soul,” said Elehonai Perez, a close friend. “She was my best friend, and seeing this happen makes me emotional because I wish she was here to see it.”
Students and families said the event showed how unity and compassion can bring a community together, even during times of loss.