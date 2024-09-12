REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A small dog who was rescued from a tree near the Rehoboth Canal has found her forever home. The dog, now named Winnie, was adopted after weeks of waiting for any potential owner to come forward, but to no avail.
Winnie was discovered by boaters stuck 10 feet up a tree near Canal Corkran. Firefighters from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded, trekking through marshland and water to reach the frightened dog. With the help of a ladder and a blanket, they were able to bring her down safely.
After the rescue, Winnie was taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown. SPCA officials say she was exhausted and covered in fleas, indicating she had been trapped for some time. Despite efforts to locate her owner, no one came forward.
Weeks later, Winnie was adopted by a local family, and according to SPCA staff, she is thriving in her new home.