REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – In a unique animal rescue operation, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company rescued a small dog trapped in a tree above the Rehoboth Canal near Canal Corkran.
According to firefighters, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a couple on a boating trip noticed the dog about 10 feet up the tree. When the dog was still in the same spot hours later, they dialed 911, prompting a response from local firefighters. Photos from Ryan Peters and Kent Swarts show crews wading through thigh-deep water and trekking 300 yards through marshlands to reach the stranded dog.
Firefighters say the small dog was too frightened to climb down. With the help of an attic ladder and a blanket, the firefighter calmed the dog and brought it down safely.
The dog, which had no collar and no microchip, was handed over to Animal Control and taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown. One of the rescuing firefighters says the dog appeared to have been stuck for a while, with a bald spot on its ribcage likely caused by leaning against the tree.
If this is your missing pet, firefighters say please contact the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.