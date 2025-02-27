This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Imer Deleón, a Guatemalan native, launched his construction business three years ago after completing La Plaza Delaware’s first business course, which helped him gain the skills needed to succeed.
Deleón, the owner of Dream Renovations, said the course provided him with the guidance necessary to start and grow his business.
"We got the little push that we needed to be able to do things and do things the right way," Deleón said.
He has since applied what he learned not only to his construction company but also to managing his father’s landscaping business.
"They teach you about banking, what accounts, how to manage your money, how to go to a client and... give them an estimate, convert it to an invoice, and then be able to get more customers," Deleón said.
La Plaza Delaware, a nonprofit organization, focuses on creating opportunities, building business skills, and increasing prosperity for Latino and minority-owned businesses. Over the years, the organization has assisted hundreds of business owners in Sussex County.
"We try to help them to build their capacity and to create opportunities by partnering with other business organizations such as chambers, industry associations, and just trying to help them to connect with the local community," said Mary Dupont, executive director of La Plaza Delaware.
Dupont said the organization had eight businesses enrolled in its first course, and currently, about 60 businesses are enrolled in its courses. Additionally, its spinoff, the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs—known as ¡DALE!—has built a network of approximately 400 businesses.
"We have a momentum," Dupont said. "We have more and more businesses who are interested in learning and taking advantage of the resources that are available."
For Deleón, taking that first business course was a life-changing decision. He left a stable job he loved to pursue his dream of owning his own company.
"I was the maintenance property manager there at Saint Michael the Archangel Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, and taking the business class, it just opened my eyes to what I was capable of doing and what I could become," he said.
He credits La Plaza Delaware for helping him build his company and create a solid foundation for growth.
"La Plaza has taught us the skills and made, helped us make the connections that we need to be able to open a business and continue to grow a business," Deleón said.
For Dupont, it's a blessing to see the successes of the businesses they work with.
"It just makes my heart feel good to see their success and to see how they've taken the information and used it in a way, but it's even more than information," Dupont said. "It's the hard work and the resilience. That's what really impresses me."
This year, Deleón hopes to expand his business and move into commercial construction.