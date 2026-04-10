DELMARVA- The sun is out, spring is here and this weekend is stacked!
Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits (Milton)
Dogfish Head’s Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits is back Saturday. The 21-and-over ticketed event features specialty drinks, food pairings and a behind-the-scenes look inside the brewery.
Women’s Plus FEST (Rehoboth Beach)
Camp Rehoboth’s Women’s Plus FEST is continuing through Sunday, celebrating its 25th anniversary. The weekend includes comedy, live music, sports and other community events.
Gumbo Crawl (Rehoboth Beach)
The Gumbo Crawl returns Saturday in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Participants can walk stop-to-stop sampling gumbo creations from local restaurants.
Rehoboth Marathon (Rehoboth Beach)
The Rehoboth Marathon takes place Sunday morning. Races begin at 7 a.m. along the boardwalk, including a full marathon, half marathon and 9K, with spectators welcome to cheer runners on.