Dogfish Head announces return of Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits festival

Dogfish Head will host its Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits festival April 11 in Milton, Delaware, featuring drink tastings, food pairings and a collaboration beer with Hop Butcher For The World.

DELMARVA- The sun is out, spring is here and this weekend is stacked!  

Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits (Milton)
Dogfish Head’s Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits is back Saturday. The 21-and-over ticketed event features specialty drinks, food pairings and a behind-the-scenes look inside the brewery.

Women’s Plus FEST (Rehoboth Beach)
Camp Rehoboth’s Women’s Plus FEST is continuing through Sunday, celebrating its 25th anniversary. The weekend includes comedy, live music, sports and other community events.

Gumbo Crawl (Rehoboth Beach)
The Gumbo Crawl returns Saturday in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Participants can walk stop-to-stop sampling gumbo creations from local restaurants.

Rehoboth Marathon (Rehoboth Beach)
The Rehoboth Marathon takes place Sunday morning. Races begin at 7 a.m. along the boardwalk, including a full marathon, half marathon and 9K, with spectators welcome to cheer runners on.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you