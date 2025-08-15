DELAWARE- The weekend is rolling in with good vibes, groovy times and a chance to make some memories.
Milford Hippie Fest
Break out the tie-dye and bell bottoms! The Milford Museum is bringing the groovy vibes back to Causey Mansion this Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, live music from The Funsters, and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for a relaxing afternoon.
Shuck Cancer 5K
Step into action for a great cause at the third annual Shuck Cancer 5K Run/Walk Sunday at Big Oyster Brewery. Participants can run, walk, or cheer on runners helping raise money to support women fighting cancer.
Blue Hen Comic Con
Fans of comics, collectibles, and games can check out Blue Hen Comic Con Saturday and Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event features vendors, games, and activities, with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish and Toys for Tots.
Charity Car Show
Car lovers can rev their engines at the Beachcombers Corvette Club of Southern Delaware’s annual Charity Car Show at at 1st State Chevrolet in Georgetown Saturday morning. The show is open to all makes and models, with proceeds going to the Food Bank of Delaware. Registration is day of the show from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the fee is $20 per vehicle. There will be trophies for the top thirty vehicles, and trophy presentation is at 12:30 p.m. The show is free to spectators.