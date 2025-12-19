DELMARVA- You might be squeezing in some last-minute Christmas shopping this weekend, but don’t forget to save a little time for fun.
Santa Canal Cruise
Take a festive cruise on the canal with Santa, courtesy of Cape Water Tours. Saturday starting at noon.
Breakfast with Santa in Milton
Enjoy a morning with Santa at the Milton Fire Department. Saturday at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit local firefighters.
Lunch with Santa in Milford
Not an early riser? Have lunch with Santa at Milford Senior High School on Saturday.
Meet the Grinch in Milford
If your heart is feeling two sizes too small visit the Milford Public Library on Saturday at 11 a.m. to meet the Grinch.
Christmas Caroling Lesson in Bayside
Learn to sing your favorite holiday tunes at Saint John Neumann Church. Sunday at 3 p.m.
Ugly Sweater Christmas Karaoke in Berlin
Show off your holiday spirit (and maybe your singing skills) at Oaked at The Globe. Saturday at 7 p.m.
Rehoboth Concert Band: “Holiday Peace”
Catch the Rehoboth Concert Band for their annual holiday concert at Cape Henlopen High School. Sunday at 3 p.m.