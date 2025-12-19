Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.