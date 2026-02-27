sewing

DELAWARE- If you were mentally preparing to jump into ice-cold ocean water this weekend, you’re off the hook.

The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge has been canceled but organizers say there are still ways to support Special Olympics Delaware this weekend, along with several other events happening along the coast.

Packet Pick-Up and Souvenir Sales – Rehoboth Beach
Plunge and 5K packet pick-up and souvenir sales will take place Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

Fire & Ice and Chili Contest – Rehoboth Beach
Fire & Ice will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in the Atlantic Sands Ballroom, followed by a restaurant chili contest from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Virtual Plunge – Anywhere
Participants are encouraged to take part in a virtual plunge instead — whether that means jumping into the snow, using water balloons or dumping a bucket of icy water overhead — and to share photos and videos online.

Historic sewing event – Lewes
The Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting the public to the Maull House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can help sew Delaware’s panel for a nationwide exhibit honoring the original 13 colonies.

“Get the Point” Beach Walk – Cape Henlopen
The Seaside Nature Center is hosting its “Get the Point” beach walk at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park. The walk comes ahead of The Point’s seasonal closure on Sunday for nesting season.

Craft Brewing Hall of Fame Watch Party – Rehoboth Beach
Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host a Craft Brewing Hall of Fame watch party at 3 p.m. Saturday, livestreaming the inductions. Founder Sam Calagione is among the nominees.

Poetry Jam – Rehoboth Beach
The Camp Rehoboth Theatre Company is hosting a poetry jam Friday at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Camp Rehoboth Community Center. Tickets are $20.

