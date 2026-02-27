DELAWARE- If you were mentally preparing to jump into ice-cold ocean water this weekend, you’re off the hook.
Cool Things to Do Feb. 27- March 1
- Kristina DeRobertis
Kristina DeRobertis
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
-
- Updated
Tags
- Lewes Polar Bear Plunge
- 5k Run To The Plunge
- Canceled
- Rehoboth Beach
- Snowstorm
- Snow-covered Boardwalks
- Blocked Beach Crossings
- Limited Parking
- Unsafe Sidewalks
- 20
- 000 Participants
- Spectators
- Not Rescheduled
- Special Olympics Delaware
- Packet Pick-up
- Souvenir Sales
- Rehoboth Beach Convention Center
- Friday 4–7 P.m.
- Saturday 4–7 P.m.
- Fire & Ice
- Atlantic Sands Ballroom
- Saturday Noon–2 P.m.
- Restaurant Chili Contest
- Saturday 2:30–5 P.m.
- Virtual Plunge
- Jump In Snow
- Water Balloons
- Bucket Of Icy Water
- Share Photos/videos
- Home Participation
Locations
Kristina DeRobertis
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.