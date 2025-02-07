DELAWARE- Watching the Super Bowl isn’t the only cool thing to do this weekend. From outdoor adventures to historical tributes, there are plenty of ways to stay entertained.
Trails Day at Cape Henlopen
Nature lovers can attend Trails Day at Cape Henlopen State Park Saturday morning. It's a monthly event aimed at keeping the Park’s trails clear and safe. Members of the Friends regularly participate in these events. The work involves trail clean ups, general maintenance of the trails, and other miscellaneous projects. Be there at 8:45 a.m.
Learn About the Tuskegee Airmen
History buffs can attend a special event honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots in the U.S. This program at the Milford Public Library on Saturday at 1 p.m. will highlight their legacy and contributions to American history.
Enjoy a Classical Music Concert
Mary Mother of Peace Church in Millsboro is hosting a 4-hand classical music concert this Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free, with a free-will offering. The concert will feature The Mada & Hugh Piano Duo, an internationally acclaimed partnership between Romanian-born pianist Mădălina-Claudia Dănilă and Korean American pianist Hugh Sung.
Create a Sailor’s Valentine
For those feeling creative, Head to the Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes this Saturday for a Sailor’s Valentine workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about the history of these intricate seashell mosaics, traditionally made by sailors for their loved ones, and create your own!