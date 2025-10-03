DELMARVA- October is here, and with it comes a full lineup of festivals, fundraisers and family fun across Delmarva.
Dewey Beach Goes Pink
The 14th annual Dewey Goes Pink fundraiser takes over The Starboard on Saturday. The event raises money for breast cancer awareness and draws thousands each year.
The day begins with a race and fun walk at 11 a.m., followed by live music, food and an auction.
Wings and Wheels Festival
New and vintage cars and planes will be on display Friday and Saturday in Georgetown for the annual Wings and Wheels Festival. The event takes place at the Delaware Coastal Airport, bringing together aviation and automobile enthusiasts.
Milford Fall Antiques Market
The Milford Historical Society will host its Fall Antiques Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held on the lawn of the Parson Thorne Mansion.
Dealers from across Delmarva will feature antiques and vintage finds. Admission is $1 and includes a mansion tour, where renovations are underway.
Taylor Swift Brunch in Lewes
Taylor Swift fans can celebrate her latest album release at Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes on Sunday. Themed brunch items, cocktails and mocktails will be available during a “Life of a Showgirl” listening event for Swifties.
Coast Day in Lewes
The University of Delaware’s Coast Day returns Sunday at the Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature hands-on activities, touch tanks, boat tours and a chemical magic show.
Country Calling Music Festival
Ocean City hosts the Country Calling Music Festival this weekend. Headliners include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. Tickets are still available.