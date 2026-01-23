snow man

Big or small, nothing beats a classic snowman. 

DELMARVA- With a winter storm moving in, many events have been canceled, postponed, or put on ice. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend the entire weekend staring out the window waiting for the snow to stop.

If cabin fever starts to creep in, here’s a list of cool, classic and creative things to do in the snow. 

Build a snowman
You probably already have everything you need: some buttons, a carrot, a scarf and a hat. It’s simple, it’s nostalgic and it never really gets old.

Help a neighbor out
If you’re able, consider shoveling a neighbor’s driveway or sidewalk, especially for older residents. Sussex County has a large senior population, and a little help can go a long way during bad weather.

Have a snowball fight
Friendly… or not so friendly. That part’s up to you.

Go sledding...if you can find a hill
Sure, Southern Delaware isn’t exactly mountainous, but if you find even a small slope, it’s worth a few runs.

Build an igloo
Yes, it’s a lot of work. Yes, it takes time. But if you pull it off, everyone will think you’re incredibly cool.

Make snow angels
No explanation needed. Just don’t forget to stand up carefully.

Try snow photography
Grab your phone or camera and head outside to capture the snowfall. If you get a great shot, send it our way!

Or stay warm inside
Break out a board game, put on a movie, or keep CoastTV on to see how our reporters are holding up in the wintry conditions.

Stay safe, stay warm and enjoy the snow while it lasts.

