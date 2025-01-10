DELAWARE- Whether you're a Swiftie, a foodie, or looking for something creative to do, there's something happening for everyone this weekend. Here's what's on tap around the area.
Swiftie Dance Party at the Milton Theatre
Calling all Swifties! The Milton Theatre is hosting a TayTay Dance Party this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. It’s not too late to get tickets, so grab yours and join in on the fun.
Community Event in Milford for Homeless Advocacy
Milford Advocacy for the Homeless is hosting a free community event this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Milford Public Library. It’s a great opportunity to help out your neighbors or find the support you need. More information can be found here.
Paint and Sip in Lewes
Unleash your creativity at a Paint and Sip event this Saturday afternoon in Lewes. All painting supplies are provided—just bring yourself and your imagination. Buy tickets here.
Sourdough Bread Workshop in Kent County
If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to make sourdough bread, head to Tre Sorelle Dolce in Kent County for a hands-on class. Tickets include a glass of champagne and ice cream, making for a fun and tasty experience.
Sunday Night Football on CoastTV
For those who prefer to stay indoors, tune into CoastTV this Sunday for the last Sunday Night Football game, featuring the Washington Commanders taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stick around for your local news afterward.