DELAWARE- While it’s another chilly weekend on the coast, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy. You can stay inside or bundle up and explore some nature.
Friday Night in Dewey Beach
Shakedown Citi takes the stage at the Rusty Rudder from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday night, bringing Grateful Dead classics to life. Enjoy live music and dance the night away. Buy tickets here.
Saturday: Explore History at Delaware Seashore State Park
Step back in time at the Indian River Life-Saving Station in Rehoboth Beach. Visitors can learn how 19th-century surfmen repaired their clothing with authentic tools and techniques. Bring your ripped clothes and try your hand at this historic skill from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at this link.
Sunday: Adoption Event and Nature Walk
Start your Sunday with an adoption event at Dewey Beer Co., where they’re teaming up with Grass Roots Rescue. Stop by from noon to 3 p.m. to support a great cause, enjoy a drink or even meet your new furry friend.
Later in the afternoon, head to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge for a guided nature walk hosted by Friends of Prime Hook. Meet at the visitor center at 3:30 p.m. for a peaceful hike through scenic trails.
Eagles Fans: Watch the Game in Dewey Beach
Wrap up your weekend at The Lighthouse in Dewey Beach. Watch the Eagles take on the Rams while enjoying happy hour specials all day long.