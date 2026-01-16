DELMARVA- It is Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and communities across Delmarva are marking the holiday with music, cultural events and hands-on activities.
Dreamfest — Ocean City Convention Center
Dreamfest runs Jan. 13–15 at the Ocean City Convention Center. The event combines live rhythm and blues music with history and cultural programming in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK Musical Celebration — Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach
A musical celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program features soul, gospel and classic music. Coast TV Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams will emcee the event.
Cake-Decorating Workshop — Lewes Public Library
A cake-decorating workshop for beginners is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Lewes Public Library, located at 111 Adams Ave. Participants will learn basic decorating techniques, and all materials are included. Registration is required.
Sushi-Rolling Class — Misaki Sushi, South Bethany
Misaki Sushi in South Bethany will host a roll-your-own sushi class Saturday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. The class includes ingredients to make two sushi rolls, along with select take-home items.
WinterFest — Downtown Dover
WinterFest is happening Saturday, Jan. 13, in downtown Dover. The event features ice sculpting, live entertainment, food vendors and activities highlighting art, culture and community.