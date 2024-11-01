DELAWARE- With the clocks turning back this Sunday, it’s not just an extra hour of sleep—there’s extra time for some fun local events. Here’s what’s happening.
Health Screenings and More at Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo
Cape Henlopen High School is hosting the 8th Annual 55+ Expo this Saturday, organized by Delaware Resorts. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can access free health screenings from Beebe Health, learn about wellness services, and donate blood. Find out more here.
Holiday Shopping Kickoff at Tanger Outlets
With November here, holiday shopping season has begun! Head to Tanger Outlets Seaside this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for vendor village. Shoppers can explore unique gifts from over 50 local artists, boutiques, and small businesses. Details here.
Millsboro Craft Fair
Looking for local crafts and good food? Check out the Millsboro Craft Fair at the Peninsula Lakes Clubhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. With more than 25 vendors and food trucks, it’s a great stop for craft lovers and foodies alike. Click here for more information.
Delaware Renaissance Faire: Fantasy Weekend
For fans of all things magical, the Delaware Renaissance Fair continues with “Fantasy Weekend” this Saturday and Sunday. In Townsend you'll fine music, magic, and costume contests for all ages.
Sea Glass Christmas Tree Workshop
Learn how to make a "sea glass" holiday tree at the Delaware Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford. On Saturday, a workshop will provide all necessary supplies for crafting these beautiful seasonal decorations. Buy tickets here.
If you’d like to have your event featured in an upcoming "Cool Things" segment, reach out to Kristina DeRobertis at kderobertis@wrde.com.