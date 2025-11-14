DELAWARE- Sussex County is wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit, with festive events lighting up the calendar from Friday through Sunday.
Schellville Holiday Village Opens
Some may say it’s too soon — but at Schellville, the holiday season officially begins Friday. The 2025 Holiday Village opens for the year, capped off with the annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. If you’re not in the holiday mood yet, Schellville will fix that.
Millville Holiday Market
More festivities continue Saturday in Millville, where a holiday market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations: Millville Town Hall and Evans Park.
Friends of Cape Henlopen Boutique and Book Fair
Shoppers can also support the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park at their annual boutique and book sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event at the Officers’ Club features holiday décor, handcrafted gifts and plenty of books.
Guided Walk at Prime Hook
Nature lovers can wrap up the weekend with a guided walk through Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. Participants should meet in the main parking lot at 3:30 p.m.