DELMARVA- There’s plenty of festive fun happening across Delmarva this weekend and if you’re not ready to jump into the holiday chaos just yet, there are options for you too.
Holidays at the Hammock — Lewes
At Crooked Hammock Brewery, it’s snowing every weekend. “Holidays at the Hammock” brings seasonal specials, Crooked Hot Chocolate, s’mores and a Holly Jolly Brunch on Sundays.
Winterfest of Lights — Ocean City
The 33rd annual Winterfest of Lights is now open at Northside Park. Visitors can walk through millions of twinkling lights, animated displays and a 50-foot Christmas tree. The event runs until the end of December.
Festival of Trees — Milford
Milford is getting in the spirit with the 38th annual Festival of Trees. Guests can explore dozens of decorated trees and shop local vendors. The event supports Delaware Hospice.
Nanticoke Cultural Immersion Event — Selbyville
For something different, the Nanticoke Cultural Immersion event on Saturday offers a look into Nanticoke history, heritage and traditions. It begins at 2 p.m.
Broadkill River Cruise — Lewes to Milton
Cape Water Tours is offering cruises down the Broadkill River on Saturday and Sunday. The trip runs about 90 minutes each way and departs at 10 a.m.