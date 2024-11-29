DELMARVA- As Thanksgiving wraps up, the holiday season begins, bringing festive events to the area. From shopping opportunities to light displays, here's a guide to this weekend's highlights.
Sip & Shop in Dewey Beach
The Developing Artist Collaboration hosts Sip & Shop this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, drinks, and unique gifts from over 50 local artists at this festive event. Click here to learn more.
Holiday Model Train Display in Georgetown
The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club will kick off its Annual Holiday Model Train Display starting November 30. Visitors can stop by the Georgetown Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. to see the magic in motion.
Wicomico Yacht Club Holiday Boat Parade
This Saturday night, the Wicomico Yacht Club will light up the water with its Holiday Boat Parade. The parade begins at dusk in front of Brew River, with decorated boats benefiting Toys for Tots.
Tree Lightings Along the Coast
The weekend wouldn’t be complete without tree lightings to welcome the holiday season:
- Rehoboth Beach: Tree lighting and holiday sing-along on Friday night.
- Milton: Memorial Park lights up Saturday evening.
- Milford: Saturday’s festivities include a tree lighting, parade, and Santa’s arrival.
- Dewey Beach: Tree lighting on Saturday.