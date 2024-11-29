boat parade wyc

The Wicomico Yacht Club's annual Christmas Boat Parade is a family-friendly event that benefits Toys for Tots. (Photo: CoastTV) 

DELMARVA- As Thanksgiving wraps up, the holiday season begins, bringing festive events to the area. From shopping opportunities to light displays, here's a guide to this weekend's highlights.

Sip & Shop in Dewey Beach

The Developing Artist Collaboration hosts Sip & Shop this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, drinks, and unique gifts from over 50 local artists at this festive event. Click here to learn more. 

Holiday Model Train Display in Georgetown

The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club will kick off its Annual Holiday Model Train Display starting November 30. Visitors can stop by the Georgetown Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. to see the magic in motion. 

Wicomico Yacht Club Holiday Boat Parade

This Saturday night, the Wicomico Yacht Club will light up the water with its Holiday Boat Parade. The parade begins at dusk in front of Brew River, with decorated boats benefiting Toys for Tots.

Tree Lightings Along the Coast

The weekend wouldn’t be complete without tree lightings to welcome the holiday season:

  • Rehoboth Beach: Tree lighting and holiday sing-along on Friday night.
  • Milton: Memorial Park lights up Saturday evening.
  • Milford: Saturday’s festivities include a tree lighting, parade, and Santa’s arrival.
  • Dewey Beach: Tree lighting on Saturday.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you